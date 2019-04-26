After months of planning and preparation, NFL Draft weekend is officially here! Over 300,000 people are expected downtown over the course of the weekend.
Coverage of draft weekend kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. on five television channels: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC.
The Oakland Raiders lead the pack in the first round, but as of now the Arizona Cardinals have the first overall pick.
The question on everyone's mind tonight is will the Cardinals draft Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray?
Round 2 and Round 3 start at 7 p.m. on Friday and rounds 4-7 start on Saturday at 12 p.m. All seven rounds of the three-day event will air live on TV.
2019 NFL Draft Order:
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. New York Giants (via Browns)
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. New England Patriots