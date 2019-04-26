After months of planning and preparation, NFL Draft weekend is officially here! Over 300,000 people are expected downtown over the course of the weekend.

Coverage of draft weekend kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. on five television channels: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC.

The Oakland Raiders lead the pack in the first round, but as of now the Arizona Cardinals have the first overall pick.

The question on everyone's mind tonight is will the Cardinals draft Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray?

Round 2 and Round 3 start at 7 p.m. on Friday and rounds 4-7 start on Saturday at 12 p.m. All seven rounds of the three-day event will air live on TV.

2019 NFL Draft Order:

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots