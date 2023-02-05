Sources: NFL Draft outlook for Hendon Hooker, Darnell Wright following Senior Bowl

Hendon Hooker was not able to play in the game as he recovers from injury, but Darnell Wright impressed scouts in his appearance.

MOBILE, Ala. — Former UT offensive lineman Darnell Wright impressed scouts in his Senior Bowl outing on Saturday, while quarterback Hendon Hooker did everything he could to help his stock despite not being able to play in the game, sources told WBIR Sports.

Hooker is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered against South Carolina in late November. Sources told WBIR Sports that his injury will also affect the teams that target him at the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

Sources told WBIR Sports said that scouts believe Hooker will need a "redshirt year" as an NFL rookie due to his injury happening so late in the season and the length of the recovery process.

This means that teams will look at Hooker as more of a long-term quarterback, and he will be more appealing to teams that are comfortable with their current quarterback situation.

Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl and performed well in front of NFL scouts, sources told WBIR Sports.

Scouts indicated that they do not view Wright among the highest tier of offensive linemen in this year's draft, but instead just below that tier. Sources told WBIR Sports that scouts expect Wright to be a second-round pick or somewhere in that range.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo. Several Vols are expected to be taken, including Wright and Hooker, wide receiver and Biletnikoff-winner Jalin Hyatt, and edge rusher Byron Young among other potential selections.