DENVER — The entire town of South Park headed down to Empower Field at Mile High to have themselves a time at Sunday's Broncos game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So far, we've glimpsed cardboard cutouts of Cartman, Kyle, Stan and his dad Randy (a.k.a Lorde) in the stands.

They're just a few of the 1,800 characters from the South Park universe who will join about 5,700 spectators attending the game Sunday.

Instead of social distancing, the characters are wearing face masks. Furthermore, the show's official Facebook page now features Randy in a mask.

Denver natives Trey Parker and Matt Stone have featured the Denver Broncos in multiple episodes of South Park throughout the years.

Win or lose, characters from the fictional suburb will return for a 1-hour Pandemic Special to kick off the show's 24th season Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Comedy Central.

