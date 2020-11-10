Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leaves game with gruesome right ankle injury; will reportedly undergo surgery Sunday night

Dak Prescott hurt his ankle and was carted off the field in the third quarter.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field in the third Quarter of Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants, after suffering a gruesome injury to his right ankle.

Prescott has since been taken to the hospital. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report Prescott will undergo surgery Sunday night.

On a 9-yard scramble, Prescott's right ankle got caught under Giants defensive back Logan Ryan during the tackle.

Prescott's foot was pointed in a direction it wasn't supposed to.

Giants offensive coordinator and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was among the first ones to go check on Prescott, along with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jason Garrett is next to Mike McCarthy checking on Dak. — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) October 11, 2020

Prescott was helped onto the cart as the Cowboys home crowd watched in stunned silence.

As he was carted off, a tearful and emotional Prescott embraced his teammates and waved to the crowd.

Chills. Dak rides off to standing O from Cowboys faithful. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/RD3v6ibmZq — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) October 11, 2020

Zeke Elliott throwing up the #4 for Dak Prescott, after he scored a touchdown moments after Prescott's ankle injury.pic.twitter.com/oziiZAnMPR — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020