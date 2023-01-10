Bills' Damar Hamlin officially active against Dolphins

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field in Cincinnati January 2nd after suffering cardiac arrest, is officially active against Miami.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The moment has arrived for Damar Hamlin.

He is officially active for the Bills today as they face the Miami Dolphins in a crucial Week 4 divisional match-up.

He has worked to get back to regular season NFL football after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati January 2nd suffering cardiac arrest.

The Bills had yet to activate Hamlin during the regular season, but he's in the line-up due to starting safety Jordan Poyer's knee injury.

Poyer had been ruled out of the line-up as of Friday. 2022 first round pick Kaiir Elam remains inactive as he has been since the start of the regular season.