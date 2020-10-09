NFL is back! Here's how to watch this week's NBC games on your TV or online

Here's how to watch the Texans vs. the Chiefs and the Cowboys vs. the Rams.

The NFL is back! The season may look and feel a little different during the COVID-19 pandemic, but sports fans are excited to see college football back on TV!

You can watch the season kickoff on WBIR starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday. NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

If you can't watch it on television, no worries! You can see the broadcast online here.

The premiere of Sunday Night Football will bring us the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBC or streaming here.

To watch the live streams, you may have to log-in using your cable credentials.