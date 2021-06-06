Falcons trade wide receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee

The Falcons are getting a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round draft picks from the Titans.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones has been granted his wish. After saying on national television that he wasn't coming back to Atlanta, the team announced Sunday that they traded the former first-rounder to the Tennessee Titans.

In exchange for Jones, the Falcons will receive 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round draft picks. The Titans also receive Atlanta’s 2023 sixth-round selection.

The 32-year-old signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons in 2019 worth a reported $66 million.

When asked if he's going back to the Falcons during the "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" show last month on FS1, he said: "I'm out of there." He made it clear that he wants to play for a winning team. "I want to win," he added.

On Twitter on Sunday, the Falcons said "Because of you, 11 will always mean more" along with a video tribute to Jones.

Because of you, 11 will always mean more. pic.twitter.com/SJQaT4URNX — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 6, 2021

Jones was originally selected by the Falcons in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. Atlanta traded its first-round pick (27th), second and third-round picks in 2011 as well as first and fourth-round picks in 2012 to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the sixth overall pick to select the Alabama wide out. In 10 seasons in Atlanta, Jones played in 135 games catching 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns, the team said in a press release.