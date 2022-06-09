NFL predictions for 2022: MVP, Super Bowl, division winners | Peacock and Williamson

Are the Bills primed for a Super Bowl run? Who will be MVP in 2022? Who takes the gauntlet AFC West division? Peacock and Williamson make their predictions.

LOS ANGELES — The 2022-23 NFL season is officially here on Thursday this week as the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams.

But before we get there, we had to get our season-long predictions in from Locked On's national NFL experts, Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson on the Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, our premier national NFL podcast.

On Wednesday's show, Peacock and Williamson go through who they think will win the divisions this year, who will make the Wild Card slots, who's making the Super Bowl and player awards including MVP and rookies of the year.

2022 NFL predictions from Peacock and Williamson

AFC East Winner

Peacock: Buffalo Bills

Williamson: Buffalo Bills

AFC North Winner

Peacock: Baltimore Ravens

Williamson: Baltimore Ravens

AFC South Winner

Peacock: Indianapolis Colts

Williamson: Indianapolis Colts

AFC West Winner

Peacock: Denver Broncos

Williamson: Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Wild Card Teams

Peacock: Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins

Williamson: Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos

NFC East Winner

Peacock: Dallas Cowboys

Williamson: Philadelphia Eagles

NFC North Winner

Peacock: Green Bay Packers

Williamson: Green Bay Packers

NFC South Winner

Peacock: Tampa Bay Bucs

Williamson: New Orleans Saints

NFC West Winner

Peacock: Los Angeles Rams

Williamson: Los Angeles Rams

NFC Wild Card Teams

Peacock: San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles

Williamson: Tampa Bay Bucs, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings

Super Bowl

Peacock: Green Bay Packers over Buffalo Bills

Williamson: Buffalo Bills over Green Bay Packers

2022 NFL MVP

Peacock: Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos

Williamson: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

2022 Defensive Player of the Year

Peacock: Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers

Williamson: Derwin James, S, Chargers

2022 Offensive Player of the Year

Peacock: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

Williamson: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Peacock: Kenny Pickett, QB, Steelers

Williamson: Drake London, WR, Falcons

2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year