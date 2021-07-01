The Manning brothers will be joined by NFL players and celebrities on ESPN2 for 10 Monday Night Football games over each of the next three seasons.

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN announced it will offer an alternate telecast for some Monday Night Football games in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons. You've probably heard of the announcers, too.

Peyton and Eli Manning will call the new MNF Megacast, ESPN announced.

The network said the Mannings will do at least 10 games each of the next three seasons. The Mannings will be calling games from remote locations and will be joined by former and current NFL players and celebrities, according to ESPN.

They will broadcast the first three games of this year's MNF schedule (Baltimore at Las Vegas, Detroit at Green Bay, and Philadelphia at Dallas), then seven other games to be announced. The Indianapolis Colts lone MNF game currently on the schedule is Oct. 11 at Baltimore in Week 5.

The regular Monday Night Football announcing team consisting of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Reddick will remain on ESPN. The Mannings' alternate telecast will be on ESPN2, with a potential of being distributed on other Disney properties including ESPN+, the network said.

Eli and Peyton appeared in a hilarious 'This is Sportscenter' ad during their playing careers.

Peyton, a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl winner, is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8. He led the Colts the the Super Bowl XLI title, then finished his career winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2016.

