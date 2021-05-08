Indianapolis Colts Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. #18 sat down Dave Calabro to revisit his career.

Just a few miles away from the world famous French quarter, tucked away on a quiet street, is Isidore Newman School. This school is where Peyton first chased his dreams along with his older brother, Cooper, and younger brother, Eli.

"See if you can find me!" Manning challenged Calabro. "Right smack in the middle."

"Oh my gosh, how could you miss you?" Calabro said, looking at Peyton's senior class picture.

Newman is a private K-12 school with a history of producing distinguished alumni.

"A lot of people in this picture I went to school with from kindergarten through 12th grade," Peyton said. "I could name everybody in this picture because most of them I have known since I was 5 years old."

Peyton and Calabro continued to walk the halls when we passed a large plaque for the Distinguished Alumnus/a Award. The wood plaque has three columns of bronze-color plates bearing the names of politicians, doctors, philanthropists and others honored each year. In the top right column is the honoree for 2015: Peyton Manning.

"Oh wow, you are a distinguished alum, Peyton!" Calabro exclaimed.

"It makes you feel old is what that does," Peyton stated as he pointed out other names on the plaque, like authors Walter Isaacson and Michael Lewis. "Yeah, that's a great honor."

Peyton played basketball and baseball at Newman and learned a lot from his multisport high school career.

"I liked playing other sports," Peyton said. "I encourage young kids to play other sports, not just specialize. I didn't start playing tackle football until the seventh grade."

Peyton and Calabro entered the gym, encircled by green and white banners celebrating championships.

"These are all the banners of all the championships—no football, we got close in football," Peyton said as he pointed at the different banners.

"I was on the '91 championship," Peyton remembered. "I used to come in for Cooper, I was the 'sixth man.' I would always get this scowl from him when I would come in for him, like I had done something wrong. 'The coach put me in for you!'"