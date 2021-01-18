Report: Drew Brees will retire after Saints playoff run

NFL Insider Jay Glazer says this is Drew Brees' last home game.

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees may be playing his last game in the Superdome.

Minutes before the Saints kicked off on Sunday night, FOX Sport’s Jay Glazer reported that Brees will retire at the end of this season, win or lose.

“Tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome. If they lose tonight, if they lose next week, that will be the last game he plays in the NFL,” Glazer said.

His co-hosts asked him if that’s what he believes or if that’s what he knows and Glazer responded “That is it. Drew Brees will be done.”

Brees turned 42 last week and has spent 20 seasons in the NFL, an iron-man career for an NFL player, even at the QB position.

This is the final year of the two-year, $50 million contract Brees signed before the 2019 season.