Super Bowl 2021: Food deals and freebies for the big game

Here's some of the major retailers and restaurants offering big deals for the big game this year.

WASHINGTON — The Super Bowl is of course one of the year's biggest sporting events, but let's be honest it's also a food event as well. And when it comes to food, deals and freebies are always welcome!

Many places this year are offering other types of deals as well to help you get the most bang for your buck on game day.

Here is a list of retailers and restaurants around the country that are offering some fun deals for the 2021 Super Bowl. As always, be sure to double check with local locations to make sure they're participating.

Buffalo Wild Wings free wings for OT

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving everyone free wings...but only if the game goes into overtime.

The Super Bowl has only gone to overtime once, during the Patriots' remarkable comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super 51 in 2017, so the odds are in the restaurant's favor.

But if the game goes into OT, Buffalo Wild Wings says everyone in the U.S. and Canada will "win" free wings on February 22, between the hours of 4-7 p.m. local time. No purchase is necessary to receive the free wings, and the offer is valid for dine-in and takeout, but not for mobile delivery. There's a limit of one free order per customer, and the offer is only available while supplies last.

FREE WINGS!



If Kansas City-Tampa Bay goes to overtime, everyone in America gets wings. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 25, 2021

Also, Buffalo Wild Wings says that guests who pick up an order of party size wings before 4 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 7 will receive six free wings on their next order.

Free wings from Applebee's

Get ready for all the wings in the run up to Super Bowl. This deal requires a purchase though.

For every $40 online Applebee's order that you place on Feb. 7, if you use the promo code BIGGAME at checkout you'll get 40 free boneless wings. Orders can be pick up or delivery.

Red Lobster Super Bowl special

Red Lobster is celebrating with its "Big Game Bundle" from Monday, Feb. 1 through Feb. 7. The deal includes free cans of Pepsi, for to-go and delivery orders. You can choose choose the Create-Your-Own Big Game Bundle with a choice of three seafood favorites, two large sides, eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a Pepsi 4-pack for $46.99, or the Ultimate Big Game Bundle with Maine lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp scampi, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, two large sides, eight Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a Pepsi 4-pack for $110.99.

TGI Fridays Super Bowl deal

TGI Fridays is offering 25% off Family Meal Bundles and platters for online and to-go orders. The restaurant advertised their promotion on Facebook for their Whiskey-Glazed Sliders, Fried Chicken & Shrimp Bundle and more.

Simply use the code HOMETEAM on orders placed between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 to receive your 25% off discount.

Yard House game day deal

Yard House will be offering their Tailgate Takeout Pack, which features chicken nachos, wings and a choice of two pizzas, for $50, the company announced on Instagram.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

The restaurant announced their "Homegating Packs" to help you cater your game day party. You can choose from one large, deep-dish pizza, choice of one family-sized chips and dip, choice of two sharable appetizers and choice of a 64-ounce BJ’s Handcrafted Signature Beer growler or non-alcoholic beverage for $64.95. Brewhouse Homegating Packs are available for take-out and delivery.

You can place your order through BJ’s website or the BJ’s mobile app. For smaller parties check out BJ’s half-off any large pizza deal.

Ledo Pizza

For $29.99, you can get their Football Deal which is one 18-inch one-topping pizza, an Italian salad and six jumbo wings.

Hooters

If you place a pre-order of $60 or more between now and Feb. 6, you'll get $10 off when you order at HootersOnTheFly.com or in the Hooters app using the promo code BIGGAME.

Hooters is also offering a MVP Bundle, which includes 42 wings along with a choice of two sides (curly fries, fried pickles or tots) for $39.99.

Krystal sliders and wings

The fast-food chain is offering a 10-10-10 deal for game day weekend, which includes 10 Krystal sliders and 10 wings for $10. The promotion will run from February 6 through February 8, and is valid at restaurants and on third-party delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub.

Even Panda Express is coming through with the game day deals

Through February 7, customers can order a Panda Express Family Meal online for $29 and get free delivery. The feast includes your choice of three large entrées and two large sides. And you can order as many times as you want until the deal is over.

Digiorno Pi deal for free pies

If at any point during the Super Bowl the score is 3 to 14, or 14 to 3, DiGiorno's said will send out a link on Twitter where fans can register to receive a coupon to win a free DiGiorno's Croissant Crust pizza.

The offer is on a first-come first-serve basis, so while supplies last. The company said they expect to hand out around 1,500 pizzas.

Insomnia Cookies

The chain recently rolled out the Commercial Break Snacker Pack. The deal includes two classic cookies, two deluxe cookies, two brownies, six mini cookies, one dipper cup of choice and one pint of ice cream for $25. The deal is only available for delivery.

More Pizza Pizza for Game Day

Little Caesars is giving away Crazy Bread with any online pizza purchase through their website for pickup or delivery (delivery fees apply). Just use the promo code FREECB. Simply add the code at checkout on the Little Caesars app or on LittleCaesars.com. The offer is not good through third-party app orders and ends on Feb. 7.

The offer is good at participating stores in all 50 states and D.C., Crazy Sauce costs extra and there is a limit of one per customer, per day.

7-Eleven $1 pizza

The convenience chain is offering whole pizzas (hot or ready to bake) for $1, when you order for delivery through the 7NOW app on Super Bowl Sunday. The offer is not valid through pickup. 7Rewards members that are shopping in-store can grab two pizzas for $10.