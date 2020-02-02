MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl champions.

Despite entering the fourth quarter trailing the San Francisco 49ers by 10 points, Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to a 21-point fourth quarter to win the franchise's second Super Bowl title and first since Super Bowl LIV in 1970.

What follows is a running blog of the Chiefs' come from behind Super Bowl victory.

Fourth quarter

0:57: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20: Kendall Fuller picks off Jimmy Garoppolo and Kansas City will take some knees to become Super Bowl champions.

1:12: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20: So much for running out the clock. Damien Williams rips off a 38-yard run to give Kansas City a two-score lead.

1:25: Chiefs 24, 49ers 20: A Frank Clark fourth-down sack brings the 49ers' comeback attempt to an end as Kansas City takes over in position to run out the clock.

2:44: Chiefs 24, 49ers 20: Sammy Watkins beats Richard Sherman for a 38-yard gain to the 49ers' 10-yard line and Patrick Mahomes finds Damien Williams for a touchdown on a 5-yard swing pass to give the Chiefs a late lead.

5:18: 49ers 20, Chiefs 17: 49ers go three and out and run less than a minute off the clock in the process. Kansas City takes over at its own 35-yard line following a punt.

6:13: 49ers 20, Chiefs 17: Facing a 3rd and 15 from his own 35-yard line, Patrick Mahomes find Tyreek Hill for a 44-yard gain. Following a pass interference call on third down, Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a 1-yard touchdown to bring the Chiefs within three points.

8:53: 49ers 20, Chiefs 10: Garoppolo finds Kittle for a 12-yard gain but that's the only damage the 49ers are able to do as a one-yard run, incompletion, false start and ill-fated Garopollo scramble forces a San Francisco punt.

11:57: 49ers 20, Chiefs 10: Mahomes had the Chiefs rolling and threatening to score before a pass intended for Tyreek Hill gets intercepted by Tarvarius Moore. 49ers take over at their own 20-yard line.

Third quarter

2:35: 49ers 20, Chiefs 10: Niners take the first two-score lead of the game as three Garoppolo completions set the stage for a Raheem Mostert 1-yard touchdown.

5:23: 49ers 13, Chiefs 10: The Chiefs avoid disaster when they manage to recover a Nick Bosa strip sack. But on the very next play, Patrick Mahomes throws an interception to linebacker Fred Warner and the 49ers take over on their own 45-yard line.

9:29: 49ers 13, Chiefs 10: 49ers put together a solid opening drive to the second half, including a 14-yard gain to Juszczyk. The drive stalls outside of the red zone, but the 49ers still manage to take the lead thanks to a 42-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.

Second quarter

0:00: Chiefs 10, 49ers 10: Garoppolo finds George Kittle for a 42-yard pass, but the play is called back for offensive pass interference as the first half comes to an end.

0:59: Chiefs 10, 49ers 10: For the first time since their opening drive, a Chiefs possession fails to end in points, with Kansas City forced to punt after only amassing 30 yards on seven plays. San Francisco takes over at its own 20 after a touchback.

5:05: Chiefs 10, 49ers 10: Jimmy Garoppolo answers back, engineering a 7-play, 80-yard drive of his own, which he caps with a 15-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk to tie the game.

9:32: Chiefs 10, 49ers 3: Mahomes engineers another impressive drive, but an incomplete pass intended for Sammy Watkins leaves the Chiefs facing a 4th and 7 at the Niners' 13-yard line. Rather than going for it, Andy Reid takes the points with a 31-yard Harrison Butker field foal pushing Kansas City's lead to 7.

14:08: Chiefs 7, 49ers 3: Jimmy Garoppolo is intercepted by Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland, giving Kansas City the ball at their own 44-yard line.

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

First quarter

0:31: Chiefs 7, 49ers 3: Chiefs put together an impressive drive of their own with Mahomes gaining 10 yards on the ground on a 3rd and 11 and Damien Williams getting a crucial fourth down conversion. Mahomes then punches it in from the 1 on an option play as the Chiefs take a 7-3 lead.

7:57: 49ers 3, Chiefs 0: 49ers put together an impressive drive, highlighted by a 25-yard Deebo Samuel reverse. The Chiefs hold strong just outside the red zone, however, forcing a Jimmy Garoppolo incompletion on 3rd and 5 from the 25-yard line to set up a 38-yard Robbie Gould field goal.

13:55: Chiefs 0, 49ers 0: Damien Williams opens the game with a 7-yard pitch, but the 49ers pressure forces two straight incompletions on Patrick Mahomes. 49ers take over at their own 18-yard line after a punt.

