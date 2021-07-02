x
US Air Force performs historic flyover during Super Bowl LV national anthem

The "tri-fecta flyover" was the first of its kind.

TAMPA, Fla — As if Super Bowl LV doesn't have enough history surrounding it, the United States Air Force made a historic flyover prior to the game on Sunday.

During the national anthem, three Global Strike Command bombers zipped over Raymond James Stadium, performing a one-of-a-kind flyover.

Dubbed the trifecta, three different Air Force bombers took off from their respective military bases across the country. They included a B-52 from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, a B-1 from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and a B-2 from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

Add all the Bs together, and you get 55. 

