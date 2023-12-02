UTK fraternities divided on Super Bowl Sunday

Several UT fraternities hosted watch parties and its members said the game spreads friendly rivalries.

Several University of Tennessee fraternities hosted watch parties and its members said the game spreads friendly rivalries.

Fraternity brothers usually have a strong bond, but the Super Bowl transformed it for one day. Some fraternity members cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles while others supported the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm a huge Eagles fan, always been," Grant Rinker, UT student said. "Will die an Eagles fan."

Nolan Turner, another UTK student said, "I'm here for the Chiefs."

Turner said they gather at Sigma Chi every year and it's their spot for the watch party. They order food from a local restaurant and everyone gathers to watch the game.

In the meantime, the fun escalates with some bets that go around the fraternity. Turner said it's not a lot of money, but it's enough to get more excitement around the game.

"A lot of guys like to, you know, dabble in putting some money on the game, which gets interesting as well," Turner said.

This battle includes some snacks. The average American eats around two 2400 calories during the four-hour game, according to Google search volumes.

While the day is filled with food games and fun, bickering is always part of the sport.

"I think the conflict lies with you know, choosing the underdog versus the people that continue to win," Eli Cantrell, UTK student said.

At the end of the day, the game is fun and the fraternity members said their brotherhood is stronger.