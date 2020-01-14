NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are heading to the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 19 with kickoff at 3:05 p.m.

The Titans are no strangers to playoff game appearances, with a history stretching back to the team's Houston Oiler days in the 1960 AFL Championship Game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Titans have only been to the AFC Championship game twice in franchise history while playing in Tennessee (twice while in Houston as the Oilers).

This will be the first AFC championship game appearance since the 2002 playoffs on Jan. 19, 2003, which they lost to the Oakland Raiders

If the Titans win the game, it will be the team's second Super Bowl appearance ever. The first was Super Bowl XXXIV where the team lost to the St. Louis Rams on Jan. 30, 2000.

This is the team's first two-win postseason since the 1999 playoffs

Mike Vrabel is the first head coach in team history to get to the AFC championship game within his first two seasons as head coach

