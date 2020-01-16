TENNESSEE, USA — I may not be from Tennessee, but I can sure get hyped up over some great football.

Since the Tennessee Titans beat the Patriots and the Ravens, I've found myself jumping on the bandwagon and getting really excited to see them face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

Outside of watching the games on TV, I didn't really know much at all about the team so I turned to WBIR's resident Titans fanatic Jonathan "JJ" Jones to fill in the blanks.

After all, if he can make his kids crazy about the team, he can help a Texas native root for a team other than the Cowboys or Texans. (An apology in advance to my family. I know the Titans used to be the Houston Oilers and there might still be some hard feelings.)

Jonathan Jones

First came a quick history lesson. The only time the Titans made it to a Super Bowl was 2000 when they were stopped at the 1-yard line, failing to tie up the game and losing to the St. Louis Rams.

Then I needed to know some key players to watch for on the team: Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

Derrick Henry is a running back for the Titans and has been breaking some records this season, including becoming the first player in NFL history with two games of 175+ rush yards in the same postseason.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

AP

“I don’t know how else to say it, he’s got arms like legs and legs like people. He’s amazing. He’s huge. He’s a giant monster of a person,” JJ said. “He is the engine that is pushing this Titans team along.”

Ryan Tannehill is the Titans quarterback. He was not intended to be the team’s starter this season after being traded by the Miami Dolphins, but he has been able to prove himself since week 6 when he replaced Marcus Mariota.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

AP

Now, it is worth noting that if the Titans beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, they will make it to the Super Bowl, which just so happens to be in Miami. Talk about an exciting opportunity for Tannehill.

Equipped with this knowledge, I would also need to look and act the part of a Titans fan.

“You need to know what a Titans fan looks like. They’re a little rowdy, they’re super happy all the time and they’re a super grateful group of people,” JJ said. “We’re excited about anything we get. Any kind of success we jump on board with.”

Jonathan Jones

During the games, it’s important to yell, “Titan Up!” often.

As far as looking the part, all the jerseys and gear in the world pale in comparison to a well-worn Titans hat. JJ said the best way to make your brand new Titans hat look authentic (or so sun-bleached and sweat-stained that a once navy blue piece looks tannish-gray) is to wear it all day, every day for a week or two.

WBIR

The most important piece of advice JJ offered was to just enjoy the team and be excited. To those die-hard fans accusing people of jumping on the bandwagon, he said all are welcome.

“Enjoy the success we’re having and let's welcome more people, especially if we make it to the Super Bowl and win it, they’re not just going to be fair weather fans, they’re going to be fans for life,” JJ said.