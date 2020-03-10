One more Titan, 2 staff test positive for COVID-19

The team now also has eight personnel testing positive with the two new staff results, bringing it to a total of 16 for the Titans organization.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One more player and two staff members with the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.

This new positive result brings the team to eight players now testing positive this week.

The team now also has eight personnel testing positive with the two new staff results, bringing it to a total of 16 for the Titans organization.

The Tennessee Titans have already rescheduled Sunday's game due to the number of players and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

No official statement has been released from the Titans at this time.