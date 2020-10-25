NFL Network: Titans fined $350,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols

The team has been told there will be escalated discipline with further instances of COVID-19 protocol violations.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have been fined $350,000 for COVID-19 protocol violations, the NFL Network reported on Sunday.

Sources said the Titans were fined for instances of failure to comply with requirements on wearing masks and insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility. No individual will face discipline. There are no suspensions and the team will not have to forfeit draft picks, which the league has threatened in calls and memos.

The team has been told there will be escalated discipline with further instances of COVID-19 protocol violations.

The Titans fully cooperated in the review, providing documents and video and helping facilitate interviews, per sources. The review also found the club dedicated significant time and resources to get into compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the offseason and since has made additional changes to the facility.

Update: The #Titans have been fined $350K, source said, and have been told there will be escalated discipline with further instances of COVID-19 protocol violations. https://t.co/8IytciX2zb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

The league sent the team the finding on Monday.