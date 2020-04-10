Report: 1 Titans player, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19 this morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn — One Tennessee Titans player and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.
ESPN is reporting that the most positive tests brings the total to 18 in the past week. There have been a total of 10 Titans players and 10 staff members that have tested positive since September 24.
This Sunday's game was rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25. There is now concern about the Titans being able to play next Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The following players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list:
- defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons
- offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson
- linebacker Kamalei Correa
- cornerback Kristian Fulton
- wide receiver Adam Humphries
- defensive lineman DaQuan Jones,
- long-snapper Beau Brinkley
- wide receiver Cameron Batson,
- tight end Tommy Hudson
- cornerback Greg Mabin