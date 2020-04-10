Report: 1 Titans player, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19 this morning

The list continues growing every day.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — One Tennessee Titans player and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting that the most positive tests brings the total to 18 in the past week. There have been a total of 10 Titans players and 10 staff members that have tested positive since September 24.

This Sunday's game was rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25. There is now concern about the Titans being able to play next Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

So two more positive tests in Tennessee this am brings it to 18 positive tests in the past week. Next week’s Titans-Bills game now in jeopardy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

The following players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list: