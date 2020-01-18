SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A day care in Sevierville is already gearing up for Sunday's AFC Championship game.

Tennessee Titans kick off at 3:05 p.m. Sunday but students in Miss Amie's class at Hilltop Child Development Center celebrated this week.

One of the student's parents, Stephen and Helen Meehan, hosted the party in an effort to rally support among her class to push their beloved team past the AFC Championship round and into the Super Bowl.

"Their teacher, Miss Amie, was more than supportive of the idea and posted on their Facebook page of the upcoming party, and the parents responded by having their children dress up in Titans jerseys, as well as other Tennessee sports teams colors," Stephen Meehan said.

There were Titans-themed cupcakes with football rings and miniature Titans footballs.

Stephen and Helen Meehan

RELATED: Take 10! Sign up for the WBIR lunchtime newsletter

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR