NASHVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee Titans pulled out a 27-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

While there were several key plays, one major highlight came not from the gridiron, but from the sidelines.

A Tennessee Titans cheerleader caught a punt with her pom-poms still in hand.

It may not have had an effect on what happened on the field, but we'd still call it a fair catch.