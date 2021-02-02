Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne announces retirement

Rinne spent his entire NHL career with the Nashville Predators.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after a 15-year career.

The 38-year-old spent his entire 683-game NHL career with the Preds and set franchise records in nearly every goaltending category.

He leads the Preds in games played, wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), total TOI (39,413:29), shutouts (60) and saves (17,627).

In NHL history, Rinne sits 19th overall in shutouts and tied for 19th overall in wins. He finished his career with a 369-213-75 record.

In 2018 Rinne was awarded the Vezina Trophy, which is given to the NHL goaltender "adjudged to be the best at this position."

Rinne led the Predators to numerous Stanley Cup Playoffs appearances, and was instrumental in leading the team to its first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2017.