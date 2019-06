KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — NHRA Top Fuel driver Clay Millican has loved to go fast all his life.

Millican grew up in Drummonds, Tennessee, about an hour outside of Memphis. This weekend, he'll race his 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster at the Bristol Dragway. It's the only event in his home state and an event he's won once before.

Check out the interview with Millican here: