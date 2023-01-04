Nico Iamaleava scores a touchdown, defense shines in Vols' first spring scrimmage

Heupel said Iamaleava did some really good things and scored a touchdown on his first drive of the scrimmage.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football held its first spring scrimmage in Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Head coach Josh Heupel said freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava scored a touchdown on his first drive of the scrimmage. He said quarterback Joe Milton did a good job of taking care of the football and had a solid command of what was happening.

Heupel elaborated further on Iamaleava's performance. He noted his eyes were in the right place, the quarterback made decisive reads and pushed the football down the field. Heupel said Iamaleava didn't play outside of himself and wasn't in a hurry.

Heupel said at wide receiver that Squirrel White did a great job today.

At running back, Karns High School graduate DeSean Bishop did some good things finding the holes the offensive line created and picking up more yards. Dylan Sampson got some praise too.

Heupel said that all-in-all the first and second-string offense did a good job with the up-pace tempo the Vols use.

Heupel was really excited about the defense overall in the scrimmage. The first-string defense has a really good day tackling well, being disruptive at the line of scrimmage and they got good pressure on the quarterback. Heupel said they were getting off the field on third downs too.

Tennessee is two weeks away from its Orange and White spring game open to the public on April 15. That game is at 2 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium.