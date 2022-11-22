Nine Knoxville area players named Tennessee Mr. Football Finalists

Alcoa had two selections in the 3A classification with Jordan Harris and Lance Williams being selected. The award ceremony for the winners is on Dec. 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. Football finalists were announced in the state of Tennessee on Tuesday and several local players were selected.

Nine of the 30 finalists are from the Knoxville area. Alcoa had two representatives, which is the most by a school in our area as Jordan Harris and Lance Williams were selected.

Karns running back DeSean Bishop will try and claim the award in back-to-back years.

The award ceremony is on Dec. 7 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

The finalists from classifications with our local players are listed below with our local players' names in bold.

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Jordan Harris, Alcoa

Mark Joseph, Sheffield

Lance Williams, Alcoa



DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Gabe Borders, Macon County

Marcellus Jackson, Fulton

Walker Martinez, Anderson County

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

DeSean Bishop, Karns

Malaki Dowell, White County

Brayden Latham, Knoxville West

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Justin Brown, Blackman

Arion Carter, Smyrna

Noah Vaughn, Maryville

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy

Charlie Robinson, Knoxville Webb

Maureice "Junior" Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Max Gilbert, Lausanne

Oziel Hernandez, Germantown

Reese Keeney, Farragut