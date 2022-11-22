x
Nine Knoxville area players named Tennessee Mr. Football Finalists

Alcoa had two selections in the 3A classification with Jordan Harris and Lance Williams being selected. The award ceremony for the winners is on Dec. 7
Credit: Louis Fernandez

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. Football finalists were announced in the state of Tennessee on Tuesday and several local players were selected.

Nine of the 30 finalists are from the Knoxville area. Alcoa had two representatives, which is the most by a school in our area as Jordan Harris and Lance Williams were selected.

Karns running back DeSean Bishop will try and claim the award in back-to-back years.

The award ceremony is on Dec. 7 in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

The finalists from classifications with our local players are listed below with our local players' names in bold.

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Jordan Harris, Alcoa
Mark Joseph, Sheffield
Lance Williams, Alcoa

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Gabe Borders, Macon County
Marcellus Jackson, Fulton
Walker Martinez, Anderson County

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
DeSean Bishop, Karns
Malaki Dowell, White County
Brayden Latham, Knoxville West

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Justin Brown, Blackman
Arion Carter, Smyrna
Noah Vaughn, Maryville

DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Kaleb Beasley, Lipscomb Academy
Charlie Robinson, Knoxville Webb
Maureice "Junior" Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

KICKER OF THE YEAR
Max Gilbert, Lausanne
Oziel Hernandez, Germantown
Reese Keeney, Farragut

