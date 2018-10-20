Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said earlier this week the Tennessee Vols needed to do their part to reignite this rivalry with Alabama. The Crimson Tide showed UT has a long way to go.

Alabama continued its streak of opening drives touchdowns, when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for 11 yards in the checkerboards. The Alabama QB had nearly seven seconds to throw the ball, which was nearly batted down by freshman defensive back Bryce Thompson.

After having one of the best offensive performances over the past two years against Auburn, Tennessee struggled against the Tide. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was sacked on the first drive, fumbling the ball. Alabama recovered, scored again, going up two scores in less than five minutes of play.

The Alabama offense put on the gas, going up 28-0 in the first quarter.

On one of the first great plays from the offense, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano connected with wide receiver Josh Palmer for a 30-yard gain, but both were on the turf, hurt after the whistles were blown. Stanford grad transfer Keller Chryst came in and played admirably for the rest of the half. Throwing touchdowns to Ty Chandler and Tyler Byrd.

Tennessee added another touchdown, this time, with the defense. Senior defensive end Kyle Phillips intercepted a tipped Jalen Hurts pass and took it back for six.

The Tide was too much for Tennessee to handle. The 58 points Alabama scored was a series record for either team, the most anyone has scored during the Third Saturday in October rivalry.

Tennessee will travel to Columbia to play South Carolina next week. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

