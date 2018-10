The Lady Vols added a commitment from 5-star guard Jordan Horston on Wednesday morning. ESPN ranks Horston as the No. 1 guard in the country, the No. 2 player overall in the class of 2019.

https://t.co/SGRb5kjS5J go watch my YouTube video 🔥🙏🏽 I just wanna say thank you to all the coaches...family...teammates and everyone who supported me ‼️ — Jordy 😌❤️ (@ladylynn22_) October 3, 2018

Horston played for the 2018 USA Women's U17 World Cup team.

Tennessee's 2018 class includes four 5-star athletes in Zaay Green, Jazmine Massengill, Rae Burrell and Mimi Collins.

Horston joins five-star Tamari Key and three-star Emily Saunders as commits for the class of 2019.

