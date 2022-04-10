No. 1 Tennessee baseball gets 23rd straight win, sweeps Missouri

The Vols won 4-3 thanks to two home runs from Luc Lipcius. They’re just one win shy of tying the record for most consecutive wins by an SEC team.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball brought out the brooms and swept Missouri with a 4-3 win on Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium after taking the first two games on Friday and Saturday.

The top ranked Vols have now won 23 consecutive games. They’re just one win shy of tying the record for most consecutive wins by an SEC team, which was set by Texas A&M in 2015 with 24 consecutive wins.

Tennessee took the lead in the bottom of the third inning off of a solo home run from first baseman Luc Lipcius.

Lipcius struck again with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 3-0. Centerfielder Drew Gilbert drove in a run with an RBI triple in the inning as well to make it 4-0.

Missouri made it a game though. The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning. In the top of the ninth inning, they added one more run to cut the deficit to one.

The Vols were able to secure the last out with a runner on third to seal the win.