No. 1 Tennessee baseball rallies back to beat Florida, earns sweep

The Vols were down 4-1 in the top of the ninth inning. They tied it up and then in the 11th inning, Christian Moore hit a two-run home run to give the Vols the lead.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball was once down four runs to Florida in Sunday’s series finale but rallied back to earn the sweep against the Gators.

The top ranked Vols were down 4-1 heading into the ninth inning. Second baseman Jorel Ortega hit a solo home run to start the inning. Later on, designated hitter Christian Moore drove in two runs to tie the game 4-4. That would be the score heading into the bottom frame of the inning.

The Vols faced some drama at the bottom of the ninth. With a runner in scoring position on third base, pitcher Redmond Walsh came up with a big strikeout to send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the 11th inning, Moore struck again. This time with a two run home run to give the Vols a 6-4 lead they wouldn’t surrender.

With the win, Tennessee swept Florida on the road for the first time since 2001. A team hasn’t swept Florida in Gainesville since 2006.

Tennessee holds the best start in SEC play now at 17-1 in conference play.

Freshman right-handed pitcher earned the start for the Vols in game three. Beam was coming off a dominant Sunday outing last week against Alabama. The freshman went 4.0 innings pitched, giving up four hits, three runs and walking three batters while striking out just one. 

Junior left-handed pitcher Will Mabrey threw 2.2 innings of relief following Beam. Mabrey gave up two hits, one run - although not earned, and struck out three batters. 

Junior right-handed pitcher Mark McLaughlin also pitched for Tennessee on the mound. He went 1.1 innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and striking out none. 

