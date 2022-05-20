No. 1 Tennessee baseball rallies from behind late to beat Mississippi State, 4-3

Drew Gilbert hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to give the Vols a 4-3 lead after they trailed 3-1 going into the inning.

STARKVILLE, Miss — Tennessee baseball rallied from behind to clinch the series against Mississippi State on Friday night with a 4-3 win.

The top-ranked Vols trailed 3-1 heading into the eighth inning. In the top of the eighth, the Vols got out with no runners on.

First baseman Luc Lipcius got on base. Right fielder Jordan Beck then hit an RBI single to make it 3-2 Mississippi State. The next batter was center fielder Drew Gilbert, who hit a two-run home run, scoring Beck, to give the Vols the 4-3 lead they wouldn't surrender.