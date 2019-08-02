KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While the Vols are playing for an 'Audience of One', they'll have lots of eyes on them Saturday as fans fill Thompson-Boling arena to watch them try to win for the eighteenth game in a row.

The athletics department wants fans to wear white or orange to checkerboard the arena.

If you can't make it to TBA, you can watch the Vols take on the Florida Gators on ESPN. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams scored 13 points each to help the Vols defeat Missouri 72-60 on Tuesday night and to extend its school-record winning streak to 17 games.

Tennessee (21-1, 9-0 SEC) has the longest active winning streak of any Division I team. This latest victory also enabled Rick Barnes to match the longest winning streak of his 32-year head coaching career.