No. 1 Tennessee takes series opener against Georgia, 5-2

Trey Lipscomb hit his 20th home run of the season. Blake Burke hit two homers as well in the win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball took the series opener 5-2 against Georgia on Thursday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

You may have heard this one before, but the top-ranked Vols did their damage by hitting home runs.

Third baseman Trey Lipscomb opened up the scoring with a solo homer for his 20th of the season. He became the first player since Cody Hawn did so in 2009 to hit 20 home runs in a single season. Lipscomb was also just the sixth-ever Vol to accomplish that clip.

Designated hitter Blake Burke hit two home runs in this game as well. He has now gone yard four times in six games. His total for the season is nine dingers, which is just two shy of tying Todd Helton for fifth-most ever by a Vol freshman.