No. 1 Tennessee thrashes Mississippi State 27-2 for largest margin of victory in SEC play

The Vols hit 7 home runs, which ties a single-game record for the program.

STARKVILLE, Miss — Tennessee baseball showed no mercy against Mississippi State on Thursday night in Starkville, going on to win 27-2 in the series opener.

It's their largest margin of victory ever in SEC play. The Vols hit 7 home runs, which ties a single-game record for the program.

In the first inning Luc Lipcius, Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to give the Vols an early 3-0 lead. Blake Burke hit his tenth home run of the season, which gave Tennessee its eighth double-digit home run hitter of the season.

Lipcius hit another home run in the game. Jorel Ortega had a homer too.

Tennessee will play Mississippi State again on Friday for game two of the series at 7 p.m.