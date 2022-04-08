No. 1 Tennessee ties SEC record with 8-3 win over Missouri

The Vols are now tied with the 1994 Florida Gators as the only two teams to start off SEC play 10-0.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball came from behind to beat Missouri 8-3 and in the process tied an SEC record on Friday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols are now tied with the 1994 Florida Gators as the only two teams to start off SEC play 10-0.

It was a hard-fought win, as top-ranked Tennessee trailed Missouri 3-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Vols rallied off seven straight runs, which included two runs in the seventh inning to take the lead and then a four-run eighth inning to slam the door shut.

Shortstop Cortland Lawson put Tennessee up 4-3 in the seventh inning with an RBI single. Catcher Evan Russell hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to really seal the deal.

Tennessee has now won 21 straight games. They play Missouri again on Saturday at 7 p.m.