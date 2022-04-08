x
Sports

No. 1 Tennessee ties SEC record with 8-3 win over Missouri

The Vols are now tied with the 1994 Florida Gators as the only two teams to start off SEC play 10-0.
Credit: University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball came from behind to beat Missouri 8-3 and in the process tied an SEC record on Friday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

It was a hard-fought win, as top-ranked Tennessee trailed Missouri 3-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Vols rallied off seven straight runs, which included two runs in the seventh inning to take the lead and then a four-run eighth inning to slam the door shut.

Shortstop Cortland Lawson put Tennessee up 4-3 in the seventh inning with an RBI single. Catcher Evan Russell hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to really seal the deal.

Tennessee has now won 21 straight games. They play Missouri again on Saturday at 7 p.m.

