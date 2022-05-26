No. 1 Tennessee wins its opening game in the SEC Tournament against Vanderbilt, 10-1

The Vols had their first game of the tournament delayed by over 25 hours due to weather. It didn't seem to affect them, as they dominated the Commodores.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Baseball had their opening game of the SEC Tournament against Vanderbilt delayed over 25 hours due to the rain and storms in Hoover, Alabama, but it didn't seem to affect them much in a 10-1 win on Thursday.

The top-ranked Vols jumped out to a 1-0 lead when center fielder Drew Gilbert hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first.

Tennessee then added five more runs in the bottom of the third inning to take command of the game. Second baseman Jorel Ortega, Gilbert, catcher Evan Russell, first baseman Luc Lipcius and designated hitter Christian Moore all had RBIs in the inning.

Freshman Blake Burke came in to pinch hit for the Vols and hit a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. By doing so, he has 11 homers on the season, which ties Tennessee legend Todd Helton for fifth-most ever by a freshman in program history.