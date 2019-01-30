COLUMBIA, S.C. — Despite the best efforts of South Carolina star Chris Silva, Tennessee ran away with this game in the second half winning 92-70.

Grant Williams continued his dominating ways with 23 points. It's the ninth time this season Williams has scored 20 or more points in a game.

Admiral Schofield led Tennessee with 24 points. He scored 20 plus or more for the first time since December 15, 2018 against Memphis.

Jordan Bone and Lamonte Turner scored 32 points combined. For the fourth time this season, Bone recorded double-digit assists. It's the third double-double in assists he's had this season.

Tennessee needed a strong performance from its backcourt in Columbia, they were without sixth man Jordan Bowden. The SEC Network broadcast reported Bowden tweaked his knee during the West Virginia game.

South Carolina got the score within two early in the second half, but Jordan Bone went on a 5-0 run himself to give Tennessee some breathing room.

With this win, Tennessee ties its program record for longest win streak with 15 games. The record was set back in the early 20th century (2/20/1915 - 1/20/1917)

The Vols will have a chance to break the record on Saturday when the team takes on Texas A&M on the road. The game is at 8 p.m. on ESPN.