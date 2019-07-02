KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee wants to checker Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday for the game against Florida.

The no. 1 Vols (21-1, 9-0 SEC) take on the Gators at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Fans will need to wear an orange or white shirt depending on their seating section in order to accomplish the checkerboard effect. Tennessee fans successfully checkered TBA last season for the game against North Carolina, a 78-73 loss.

If you're going to the game, you can see what color you should wear at CheckerTBA.com.

The school will provide free t-shirts for the student section, courtesy of Visit Knoxville.

Tennessee is on a 17-game winning streak, the longest in program history. That mark ties Rick Barnes' longest win streak as a head coach. He led Texas to a 17-0 start to the 2009-10 season.

The Vols 9-0 start to SEC play is also the best in school history, topping the 8-0 start by Don Devoe's 1981-82 team that featured future NBA All-Star Dale Ellis.

Tennessee beat Florida on the road 78-67 on January 12. It was the Vols first double-digit margin of victory in Gainesville since 1980.