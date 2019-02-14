KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The no. 1 Vols pushed their school record winning streak to 19 games with a 85-73 win over South Carolina on Wednesday.

Tennessee's (23-1, 11-0 SEC) versatility and depth offensively was on full display. Five Vols finished with double figures in points led by Admiral Schofield with 21. Schofield pulled down 10 boards to notch his fourth double-double of the season.

Reigning SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams was not one of the five in double figures, but he dished out a career-high-tying seven assists, scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Vols trailed 15-12 seven minutes into the game but four different Vols hit three-pointers and Kyle Alexander threw down two dunks to spark a 21-3 run and help Tennessee take a 13-point lead into halftime.

Alexander was more involved offensively than he has been in any game this season, taking a career-high 11 shots. He scored 10 points on 5-11 shooting.

South Carolina hit a season-high 14 three-pointers, the most the Vols have allowed in a game this season. The Gamecocks shot 61% from beyond the arc. Tennessee previously hadn't allowed an opponent to shoot better than 48%. However, Frank Martin's group was just 12-40 from two-point range.

Now the Vols get ready for a top-five matchup against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, Saturday night at 8 o'clock.