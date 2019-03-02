COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In a back and forth offensive battle, Tennessee outlasts Texas A&M for its 16th straight win, moving to 20-1 this season, 8-0 in conference and 6-0 on the road.

Grant Williams finished the game with 22 points, but Jordan Bone was the star. The junior point guard finished with 18 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Vols make program history with the win over Texas A&M. The men's program has won 16 games in the row for the first time every, breaking a record shared with the 1915-1917 teams.