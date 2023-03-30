No. 10 Tennessee falls to No. 1 LSU, 5-2

The Vols lost in the series opener to the Tigers on Thursday night. The two teams meet up again on Friday.

BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 10 Tennessee baseball fell 5-2 to No. 1 LSU on Thursday night in Baton Rouge, La.

It was scoreless through the first four innings. Vols ace pitcher Chasse Dollander only allowed one hit in that stretch.

Tennessee then took the lead in the top of the fifth inning when Christian Scott singed, bringing in Jared Dickey to make it 1-0. They scored the run on Tigers pitcher Paul Skeens, who is second in the nation in earned runs average.

LSU responded in the bottom of the fifth inning though. With a runner on, Gavin Dugas hit a two-run home run off Dollander to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

The Vols would get even in the top of the eighth inning. Christian Moore singled, scoring Maui Ahuna who advanced from first to third base off two wild pitches. The score was tied 2-2.

LSU responded once again in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the bases loaded, Jordan Thompson hit a bases-clearing double to put the Tigers up 5-2.

That would be the final score.