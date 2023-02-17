No. 10 Tennessee fall on the road to Kentucky, 66-54

The Vols were down by 20 points at halftime and were unable to recover in the second half. They have lost both regular season games to the Wildcats.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee men's basketball fell on the road to Kentucky on Saturday inside Rupp Arena, 66-54.

Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips were out again due to an ankle sprain and hip injury respectively, so Jonas Aidoo and Jahmai Mashack started for UT.

The No. 10 Vols and Wildcats both struggled from the floor early. Through the first media timeout, both teams shot 1 of 7 from the field, but Kentucky held a 4-2 lead after a three-pointer and a free throw made.

Zakai Zeigler picked up his second foul early in the game with 14:05 left in the first half.

UT would go on to start the game 1 of 11 from the floor, but Mashack scored on two consecutive possessions for the Vols to help them in scoring through the next media timeout, but Kentucky extended their lead to 12-6.

The Wildcats got up by double-digits when Oscar Tshiebwe threw down a big dunk while getting fouled. He made the free throw to put UK up 22-10. After a Mashack bucket, Jacob Toppin drilled a three-pointer for Kentucky to put them up 25-12. Wallace scored again to make it 27-12 in favor of the Wildcats.

Kentucky continued to build on that lead and by halftime led 39-19.

The Wildcats were aided by the amount of first-half free throws they made, cashing in on 12 of 13 attempts. Wallace led them with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the first half. Mashack led the Vols with 7 points and 5 rebounds.

Tennessee started the second half very strong. Mashack scored on a jumper, Santiago Vescovi scored on a layup and then Vescovi splashed in a three-pointer. The Vols trimmed the lead down to 39-26 less than a minute and a half into the second half.

Aidoo picked up his fourth foul with 16:13 land then Zeigler picked up his fourth foul with 15:!3 left in the second half trailing 45-31.

The Vols drew within 11 points when Vescovi made a three-pointer moments after to make it 45-34 and then he trimmed it to 10 points by making a three-pointer to make the score 47-37.

Through the first 8:20 of the second half, Vescovi scored 15 points and Tennessee trailed 51-41 after the second media timeout of the second half.

The Vols got within single digits on a three-pointer from Mashack to cut the deficit to 55-46. He scored on a layup to make it 58-50.

At the final media timeout, Tennessee trailed 62-52. The Vols trimmed the lead to 8 points following a Nkamhoua bucket in the paint with 2:08 left in regulation.

UT did not get any closer, losing 66-54.

Vescovi finished with 17 points and 3 assists. Mashack finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Wallace scored 16 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished 6 assists. for Kentucky. Chris Livingston had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tshiebwe had 16 points and 7 rebounds.

The Vols fall to 9-5 in conference play and to fourth place in the standings behind Kentucky after dropping both games to the Wildcats this season.

UT plays on the road Tuesday against Texas A&M. that game is at 7 p.m.