No. 10 Tennessee's defense dominates in win against App State

The Vols stay unbeaten with its best performance of the season against the Mountaineers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Just a day after entering the AP top 10, Tennessee puts together its most impressive win of the season, dominating Appalachian State 79-38. It ties the program record for fewest points scored by an opponent.

Four Vols scored in double digits with Victor Bailey Jr leading the way with 13. It's the most points he's scored in a game as a Tennessee Volunteer.

Freshman Jaden Springer shot 6/8 from the field, adding 12 points to the total. It's a new career-high for the young guard.

Tennessee had its best offensive game of the season, doing a better job at finishing around the rim. The Vols hit on 49.3 percent of its shots against App State, shooting 33 percent from three.

𝐕🚫𝐋𝐒



13 points matches the fewest @Vol_Hoops has allowed in a first half over the last 10 seasons 😤 pic.twitter.com/teAt8QRxUl — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 16, 2020

Tennessee held App State to just 13 points in the first half and 27.9 percent shooting from the field overall.