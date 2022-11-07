x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 11 Tennessee beats Tennessee Tech in season opener, 75-43

Guard Tyree Keu led the way with 17 points.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) drives past Tennessee Tech guard Ty Perry (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball starts the season 1-0 after beating Tennessee Tech in the season opener at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night.

The Vols struggled on offense in the first half as they shot just 31% from the field, and four of 21 from three-point range. But, the Vols still took a 27-16 lead into halftime.

The shooting picked up in the second half, going 47.2% from the floor.

Guard Tyreke Key, who came off the bench, was the one bright spot throughout the game on offense. He finished with 17 points and made four three-pointers.

The Vols play Colorado on Nov. 13 in Nashville. Tip-off inside Bridgestone Arena is 2 p.m.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Georgia Bulldogs knock off Tennessee Vols – but College Football Playoff hopes very much alive

Before You Leave, Check This Out