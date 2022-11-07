No. 11 Tennessee beats Tennessee Tech in season opener, 75-43

Guard Tyree Keu led the way with 17 points.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball starts the season 1-0 after beating Tennessee Tech in the season opener at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night.

The Vols struggled on offense in the first half as they shot just 31% from the field, and four of 21 from three-point range. But, the Vols still took a 27-16 lead into halftime.

The shooting picked up in the second half, going 47.2% from the floor.

Guard Tyreke Key, who came off the bench, was the one bright spot throughout the game on offense. He finished with 17 points and made four three-pointers.