No. 11 Tennessee drops series opener against No. 3 Florida, 6-1

The Vols were tied 1-1 with the Gators, but Florida hit some home runs that changed the game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 3 Florida chased No. 11 Tennessee's Chase Dollander off the mound early and used a strong fifth inning to take the first game of the weekend series 6-1 inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Thursday night.

The Gators jumped out in front first in the top of the second inning when Michael Robertson with an infield single bring a run home for the 1-0 lead.

Tennessee wasted no time responding. Blake Burke hit a solo home run to square things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning.

Florida regained the lead and took full momentum with home runs of their own — not uncommon for the team that ranks second in the nation in hitting them out of the park.

In the fourth inning, Cade Kurland hit a solo home run to put UF up 2-1. In the top of the fifth inning, the Gators went yard in back-to-back at-bats. Josh Rivera struck first with a three-run shot for a 5-1 lead and then BT Riopelle hit a home run for a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Vols had the bases loaded with Maui Ahuna up to bat. However, he struck out and UT came up empty.

With the same score in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Vols once again had the bases loaded. Burke was up to bat and struck out to end the game.

The Vols and Gators meet up for the second game of the series on Saturday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 7 p.m.