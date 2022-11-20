No. 11 Lady Vols fall to UCLA in Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals

Tennessee's lackluster shooting performance spells defeat against red-hot Bruins in the Bahamas.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The 11th-ranked Lady Vol women's basketball team struggled from the floor and the free throw line in Sunday's Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal matchup against UCLA in the Bahamas.

Tennessee shot 20-for-52 overall and 3-for-10 from three-point range and converted just 64.5 percent of its free throws in the 80-63 loss to the Bruins in Paradise Island. UCLA shot lights-out in the first half and ended the day with a 16-30 three-point shooting performance in the win.

Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols in scoring once again with 14 points, but could not replicate her efficiency from Friday and hit 2-for-9 from the floor. She was a bright spot in the free throw game and went 10-for-12 at the line. Jordan Horston was the only other Lady Vol in double scoring, with 11 points.

Tennessee once again falls below .500 this season at 2-3 while UCLA has begun the season 5-0.

The Lady Vols wrap up their trip to the Bahamas on Monday afternoon in a third-place game against either Gonzaga or Marquette at 2:30 p.m.