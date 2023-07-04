No. 11 Tennessee loses to No. 3 Florida, 9-3

After dropping the series opener too, the Vols have dropped the series now looking to avoid a sweep.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee baseball lost to No. 3 Florida inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday.

It didn't take long for the Gators to jump out in front. In the top of the first inning, they scored on a walk from Chase Burns after the bases were loaded. Then Matt Prevesk hit a double to bring in two more runs for a 3-0 lead.

Florida did more damage in the top of the second inning. Josh Rivera hit a two-run home run to make it 5-0. Tennessee got it going in the bottom of the second inning. Zane Denton hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-2.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Gators extended their lead with back-to-back home runs. Wyatt Langford and Jac Caglianone both went yard for solo shots to make it 7-2. In the top of the fifth inning, Prevesk caused more damage with a two-run home run to make it 9-2.

Griffin Merritt, who had gone hitless in his last at-bats, drove in a run in the bottom of the seventh inning with a single to make it 9-3. UT couldn't add another run and lost 9-3.

With the loss on Thursday and the loss on Friday, the Vols have lost the series and now look to avoid a sweep. Florida has not swept Tennessee since 2011.

Gametime for Saturday is at 2 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN2.