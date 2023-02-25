No. 11 Tennessee softball scores top-five win against No. 5 Clemson, 1-0

McKenna Gibson's sixth-inning RBI and a complete-game shutout from Karlyn Pickens carried the Lady Vols to a win on Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. — No. 11 Tennessee softball handed No. 5 Clemson its first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon at USF Softball Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tennessee first baseman McKenna Gibson tallied the deciding RBI with a sixth-inning single to break the scoreless tie and carry the Lady Vols to a 1-0 win. First-year pitcher Karlyn Pickens recorded a complete-game shutout with just four hits allowed and eight strikeouts in the victory.

The Lady Vols improved to 9-1 this season behind their second top-ten victory of the campaign.

Tennessee finishes its road stand with two more games in Tampa this weekend before coming home to host Appalachian State in its home opener on Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m.