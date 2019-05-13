KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols will host the Knoxville Regional in the NCAA Tournament. The three other teams in the regional are Longwood, North Carolina and Ohio State. Tennessee will play its first game on Friday against Longwood at 1:30 p.m.

Should the highest seeds in both regions win the double elimination tournaments, Tennessee will play No. 5 Florida in the Super Regional in Gainesville.

The Lady Vols finished the season at 39-14, 14-10 in conference play and second in the SEC standings. However, Tennessee lost in its first game of the SEC Tournament - in the quarterfinals against Auburn.

Tennessee has hosted a regional every year since 2004. The last time the Lady Vols were in the College World Series was 2015.