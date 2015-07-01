No. 12 Tennessee softball's series opener against No. 16 Auburn postponed

The 12th-ranked Lady Vols and 16th-ranked Tigers will play a doubleheader on Saturday, which is Senior Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball has had its opening game of the regular season's final series against Auburn postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The series opener for the 12th-ranked Lady Vols and the 16th-ranked Tigers set for Friday has been moved to Saturday. Tennessee will host a doubleheader, which is also Senior Day for the team.

The first game will start at 11:20 a.m. with Senior Day festivities starting at 11:05 a.m.

The series finale is still scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The SEC Tournament starts on May 10. The Lady Vols have a chance to be a two-seed in that tournament based on this weekend's results against Auburn.